DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DCMDF remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

