Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 11,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

