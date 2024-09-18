Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
