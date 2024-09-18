Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
