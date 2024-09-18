Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,285.5 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $16.24 during trading on Wednesday. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.
Daifuku Company Profile
