Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,285.5 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $16.24 during trading on Wednesday. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

