Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Customers Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp
In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Customers Bancorp
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.