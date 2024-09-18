Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $301.59 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.73.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

