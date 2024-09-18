Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

