CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.02, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

