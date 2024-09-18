CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,803.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

