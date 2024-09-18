Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.