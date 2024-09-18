Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.74 on September 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.7449 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SLVO opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $86.36.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
