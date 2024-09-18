Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 389,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,353. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

