Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Corteva by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,786,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

