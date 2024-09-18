Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.37

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 103,976 shares traded.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
