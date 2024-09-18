Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Sells 40,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CPSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 61,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,938. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
