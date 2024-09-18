Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Sells 40,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 61,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,938. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.