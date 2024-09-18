Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $3,187.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,922.30 and a 12 month high of $3,423.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,094.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,872.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.