Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

