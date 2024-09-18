Comparing Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) and Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Comba Telecom Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 14.04% 337.36% 15.88% Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motorola Solutions and Comba Telecom Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $466.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Comba Telecom Systems.

84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Comba Telecom Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $10.42 billion 7.03 $1.71 billion $8.09 54.28 Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -11.28

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Comba Telecom Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; open radio; ScanViS; and network system products, as well as cell site and enterprise solutions; consultancy, DAS network design, maintenance, and network optimization; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It engages in assembling, trading, and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; marketing; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. It serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

