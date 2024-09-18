Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $144.87 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

