Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

