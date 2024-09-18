Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.