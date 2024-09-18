Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 554,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

