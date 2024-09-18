CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.