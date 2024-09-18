CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys 1,880 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 188.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.