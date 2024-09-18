Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 602,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

