Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cintas were worth $182,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $84,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

