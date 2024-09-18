Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 126,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Chubb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

