China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.36.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.