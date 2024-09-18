Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. PDD accounts for 0.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

