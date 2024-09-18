Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $328,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $90.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

