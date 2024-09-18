CCLA Investment Management Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $127,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,071.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

