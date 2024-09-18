CCLA Investment Management Purchases 14,858 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,461,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $115,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

