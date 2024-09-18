Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.57. 3,186,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $6,531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,119,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $6,531,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,119,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,481,866 shares of company stock valued at $338,115,484. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 724.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

