Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

