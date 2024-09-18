Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.