Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

