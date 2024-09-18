Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

