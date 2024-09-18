Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.