Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$129.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$127.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$121.13. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8949934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

