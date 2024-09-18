Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.86 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.86 billion and approximately $224.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.74 or 0.03857336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00038751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

