Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$10.67.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

