Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$10.67.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
