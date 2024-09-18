Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:CCORF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
