Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

