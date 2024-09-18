Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford Acquires 415 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,646.10.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$47.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.82. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$42.88 and a 52-week high of C$61.24. The company has a market cap of C$562.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Calian Group
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.