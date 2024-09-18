Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $38.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $41.06.
About Calian Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.