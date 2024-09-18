Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) vs. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.09% 7.82% 3.88% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and Caldwell Partners International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $4.45 billion 0.17 $36.40 million $1.39 15.36 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 9.20

Analyst Recommendations

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kelly Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kelly Services and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kelly Services presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Kelly Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Kelly Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kelly Services beats Caldwell Partners International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services to pre-K-12 school districts and education organizations. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers managed service provider, recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and executive coaching programs to customers on a global basis that includes its RocketPower brand. The International segment provides staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and permanent placement services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, Italy, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

