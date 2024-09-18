Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 30,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,520. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

