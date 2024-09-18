C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

