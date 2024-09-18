Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Burnham Stock Performance

Shares of BURCA stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.