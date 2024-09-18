Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,209. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

