Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Price Target at $521.00

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.00.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $507.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $515.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

