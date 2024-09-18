Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

